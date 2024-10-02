Contract allows Florida Blue patients to stay in-network at NCH

Florida Blue and NCH signed a contract at the eleventh hour Monday night that will allow NCH doctors and practice groups to stay in-network for patients who have Florida Blue insurance. For months, the two parties have not been able to agree on the terms of a contract. Florida Blue subscribers were very close to having to pay out-of-network charges for NCH providers, or find new ones.

NCH Chief Operating Officer Jon Kling had this to say at a press conference Tuesday morning:

“NCH is pleased to announce that an agreement has been reached in our ongoing negotiations to remain in-network with Florida Blue,” Kling said

The parties would not reveal the terms of the 3-year contract, but patient access will not be interrupted. Here’s Phil Lee of Florida Blue at the same press conference:

“This ensures there will be continued, uninterrupted access to NCH physicians and facilities for all of our Florida Blue members,” Lee said.

Kling went on to say that if patients were reassigned doctors in this process, they will be free to switch back to their preferred doctor.

“Both NCH and Florida Blue will be working together to ensure all patients are with the NCH doctor they prefer,” said Kling.

