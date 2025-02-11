A legacy of care: Planned Parenthood Naples turns 50

The halls of Planned Parenthood of Southwest and Central Florida’s Naples Center tell stories that span half a century. For generations, volunteer and health care workers have provided reproductive services to residents. As the organization marks its 50th anniversary, two leaders reflect on its evolution.

“I had a long history working in the areas of rape, sexual assault, and domestic violence prevention, and to me, coming to Planned Parenthood just pulled all that together,” said former Collier County Planned Parenthood CEO Char Wendel. “Because if you can't control your body, what other life rights do you have?”

Under Wendel’s leadership, the organization expanded to include services for men and launched educational programs. But the road has not been easy. In recent years, Florida has enacted restrictive abortion laws, making access more difficult.

“Through the shifts, through the backlash, through the funding cuts, and through the political changes, we’re still here,” Wendel said. “Planned Parenthood is still here, providing care no matter what. It was quite a while after Planned Parenthood started in Naples before any actual health care services were provided. It initially started to provide accurate information.”

That mission continues to evolve. When current CEO Barbara Zdravecky took the helm, she inherited both challenges and opportunities.

“Women come to us, and we have a staff of navigators who assist them,” Zdravecky said. “Right now, North Carolina is the closest place that provides abortions up to 12 weeks, and after that, it’s Virginia at 15 weeks. Whether it’s arranging for plane fare, gas money, child care expenses, or hotel stays, our navigators make sure that women who want an abortion have the opportunity to get one outside Florida if they are more than six weeks pregnant.”

As the organization looks to the future, it is also celebrating its past. An anniversary gala is set for Thursday, Feb. 13, at the Naples Grande Beach Resort. The event, titled “50 Years of Care, No Matter What,” will honor the organization’s journey and set the stage for the decades ahead.

“We need to come together, speak up, and not just accept what we’re told about the needs of health care,” Wendel said. “We have to speak even louder when things are harder—the fight needs to continue.”