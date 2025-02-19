FDLE seeks info on seven remaining active Amber Alerts

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) is spotlighting the seven active AMBER Alerts in Florida, one of them from the Southwest Florida area.

FDLE Commissioner Mark Glass said, “We never give up our efforts to bring our missing kids home, and the public is often instrumental in helping us. Someone may have a key piece of information to help us find these children. If you have any information to help find them, please call 911, the investigating agency, or FDLE’s Missing Endangered Persons Information Clearinghouse at 1-888-FL MISSING.”

Bryan Dossantos-Gomes was four weeks old when he was reported missing in 2006 from the Fort Myers area. He would be 18 today. Bryan was last seen in the Estero area. He may be in the company of a heavyset white/Hispanic female, who was approximately 28-30 years old at the time Bryan went missing. The companion was armed and should be considered dangerous. They may have been traveling in a two-door black Ford Explorer SUV. Please contact the Fort Myers Police Department at 1-877-667-1296, 911 or 1-888-FL MISSING (356-4774) if you have any information to help find Bryan.

Zachary Bernhardt was eight years old when he was reported missing in 2000. He would be 33 years old today. Zachary was last known to be sleeping in his bed at home in Clearwater on Sept. 10, 2000. At approximately 4:00 a.m. on Sept. 11, 2000, he was discovered missing under suspicious circumstances. He goes by the nickname Zach. He has a scar under his chin, a scar between his eyes on the bridge of his nose, and on the right side of his upper lip. Please contact the Clearwater Police Department at 727-562-4200, 911 or 1-888-FL MISSING (356-4774) if you have any information to help find Zachary.

Jarkeius Adside was one year old when he was last seen in 2001. He would be 24 years old today. Jarkeius was reported abducted by three unknown males during an early morning home invasion robbery on Oct. 18, 2001, in Miami. He was last seen wearing a red, white and blue shirt and a diaper. He may respond to the nickname Kisha. Please contact the Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office at 305-418-7200, 911 or 1-888-FL MISSING (356-4774) if you have any information to help find Jarkeius.

Trenton Duckett was two years old when he was reported missing in 2006. He would be 20 years old today. Trenton was last seen in the Leesburg area on Aug. 26, 2006. He was reported to be wearing a green and blue striped shirt, blue denim shorts and no shoes. Anyone seeing Trenton's mother Melinda Duckett or her vehicle in the vicinity of the Ocala National Forest or the Orlando area on Saturday or Sunday, Aug. 26, 2006, or Aug. 27, 2006, is urged to call the Leesburg Police Department at 352-787-2121, 911 or 1-888-FL MISSING (356-4774).

HaLeigh Cummings was five years old when she was reported missing in 2009. She would be 21 years old today. HaLeigh was last known to be sleeping in her home in the Hermit's Cove area in Satsuma on the evening of Feb. 9, 2009. She was discovered missing during the early morning hours of Feb. 10, 2009. She may still be in the local area. HaLeigh has a 4-inch round birth mark on the lower left side of her back, a birthmark in front of her left ear and her ears are pierced. Please contact the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office at 1-888-277-8477, 911 or 1-888-FL MISSING (356-4774) if you have any information to help find HaLeigh.

Andrew Caballeiro was one week old when he was abducted. He would be four years old today. Andrew has been missing since 2020, and he has still not been found. Baby Andrew was last seen near the 21900 block of Southwest 187th Avenue in Miami. His abductor, Ernesto Caballeiro, was found deceased. Please contact the Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office at 305-471-2400, 911 or 1-888-FL MISSING (356-4774) if you have any information to help find Andrew.



Unidentified female was approximately 15 years old when she was reported being pulled into a dark or charcoal colored SUV with an unknown tag, by an unknown dark-skinned person in 2018. She would be approximately 22 years old today. Please contact the Titusville Police Department at 321-264-7800, 911 or 1-888-FL MISSING (356-4774) if you have any information to help find her.

Thousands of Floridians have signed up at www.missingchildrenalert.com to receive Florida AMBER Alerts via e-mail and text message. You can also follow FDLE on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter, allowing you to quickly share alerts with others on social media.

“I ask that everyone opt in to receive wireless emergency alerts on their cellphones,” said FDLE Commissioner Mark Glass. “Sign up at http://www.missingchildrenalert.com to receive AMBER Alerts by text or email and follow FDLE on social media. Every second counts and we need your help to safely locate our kids each time one goes missing.”

