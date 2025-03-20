What to Know About Measles and Vaccines | WGCU News

While many people see the measles as a childhood disease, adults are also susceptible to contracting the virus. With one death also attributed to measles, how important is the role vaccines play in prevention? Dr. Mary Beth Saunders, an Infectious Disease Specialist with Lee Health, explains how the vaccination rate played a role in this recent outbreak and why older adults may want to check if the vaccine they received still works in the modern war against measles.