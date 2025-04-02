The fight to protect Social Security & Medicaid

While programs like Social Security, Medicare and Medicaid were once deemed untouchable by President Donald Trump, Republicans and The Department of Government Efficiency have targeted the programs for trillions of dollars in cuts. WGCU’s Teddy Byrne attended a town hall in Naples, where former Social Security Administration Commissioner Martin O’Malley echoed some of the concerns from locals. Then Laura Harker, a senior policy analyst for the Center on Budget & Policy Priorities, explained the difficulties in the proposed $880 billion in potential cuts coming to Medicaid.

