Local broker chapter targets home ownership, generational wealth for African American community

The National Association of Real Estate Brokers or NAREB has a mission and vision geared to help promote Democracy in housing and equal opportunities for all.

Que Raphael is the President of NAREB’s the Southwest Florida chapter. She says, “when we talk about home ownership for all, it needs to be equal across the base no matter your nationality.”

April is national fair housing month. This year marks the 56th anniversary of the passage of the Fair Housing Act. The landmark civil rights law was signed by President Lyndon B. Johnson on April 11, 1968. The law made discrimination in housing transactions unlawful.

As Que Raphael shares, education and resources are the key to making home ownership a reality and building long term wealth.

“The whole purpose is helping people to understand that home ownership is an equal opportunity. And this is why we’re here, to make that one of our missions. And home ownership is possible. And if you own a home, you also have resources of those who can be able to help you to take that equity and do other things with it in order to build generational wealth," says Raphael.

This week NAREB of Southwest Florida held several online and in person events and seminars for 'Realtist week'. Topics include, DEI and Small business, Political Advocacy, Women in Real Estate and the culminating event, 'Building Black Wealth Community Day', Saturday April 13th at 10am at the Quality of Life Center in Fort Myers.

Que Raphael shares how it’s all about empowering the community with knowledge, information and the skills that can change lives.

“We have to start in our local community, and changing the mindset, and introduce what wealth really is. And how to be able to build that wealth. And so, some of the classes that we are going to have that is free to the general public is going to do just that," says Raphael.

