Florida property insurance crisis hearing Thursday in Fort Myers

State and federal lawmakers will be in Fort Myers Thursday hearing from a panel of experts and homeowners impacted by Florida’s sharp rise in property insurance rates.

On average, Florida homeowners saw more than a 100 percent increase in premiums in the last three years. Last year alone prices rose 42 percent for Floridians, says Mark Friedlander of the Insurance Information Institute.

The Florida Property Insurance Crisis Hearing will be similar to a congressional hearing. Congressman Matt Gaetz is host.

The event will be Thursday, April 25, at the Lee County Public Education Center School District Board Room, 2855 Colonial Blvd.

Gaetz will be joined by Congressman Jared Moskowitz and Florida State Senators Erin Grall and Jonathan Martin.

The public is invited.



