Hurricane Ian debris piles
Several million cubic yards of debris have been collected in the areas wracked by Hurricane Ian. The contracts linked to the collection of that debris have been causing some friction among contractors. (Mike Braun / WGCU)
A growing pile of debris produced by Hurricane Ian sits on land across from Coconut Point Mall in south Lee County. The site is a FEMA-certified debris collection point and not open to residents or businesses. There are other debris drop-off sites in several Southwest Florida counties hit by Ian. (Mike Braun / WGCU)
Piles of Hurricane Ian debris form mountains at a debris-management site along U.S. 41 in south Lee County. (Mike Braun / WGCU)
A row of damaged and destroyed appliances of Hurricane Ian debris forms a line at a debris-management site along U.S. 41 in south Lee County. (Mike Braun / WGCU)
Some of the 1.7 million cubic feet of Hurricane Ian debris has been deposited at a FEMA dump by CrowderGulf Disaster Recovery & Debris Management just off U.S. 41 in Estero. There are other debris dump sites as well on Sanibel Island and in various other areas. (Mike Braun / WGCU)
The amount of Hurricane Ian debris collected in Lee County as of Nov. 3 was more than 1.8 million cubic yards of agricultural and construction and demolition matter. (Mike Braun / WGCU)
The Sanibel Police and Fire Departments responded to a fire in the debris pile on Island Inn Road this morning at approximately 6 a.m. (Sanibel Fire Department / Special to WGCU)
The Sanibel Police and Fire Departments responded to a fire in the debris pile on Island Inn Road this morning at approximately 6 a.m. (Sanibel Fire Department / Special to WGCU)
Truck collecting debris from Hurricane Ian (Photo courtesy of Dr. Kara Lefevre, chair of the Department of Ecology and Environmental Studies, Florida Gulf Coast University / Special to WGCU)
Debris collection truck along a Lee County roadway (Lee County / Special to WGCU)
Hurricane Ian, which made landfall in Lee County on Sept. 28, 2022, made enough of a mess that Lee County health officials are still worried about dangerous debris and a rare waterborne illness (NOAA)
