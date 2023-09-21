Estimated insured losses from Hurricane Idalia now top $200M

Estimated insured losses from Hurricane Idalia have topped $200 million and continue to increase.

The Florida Office of Insurance Regulation posted data Thursday that showed insurers had reported an estimated $202.3 million in insured losses and 20,976 claims from the Category 3 hurricane, which made landfall Aug. 30 in Taylor County and barreled through parts of North Florida.

Those numbers were up from an estimated $188 million in insured losses and 20,151 claims on Monday.

The Thursday data showed 14,529 claims had been filed for residential-property damage, with other types of claims for such things as auto damage.

Insurers reported that 5,611 claims had been closed with payments, while 4,068 had been closed without payments.