Lady Chadwick returns to SWFL waters after Hurricane Ian repairs

More than a year after being damaged by the waves and winds of Hurrican Ian, Captiva Cruises' Lady Chadwick took back to Southwest Florida waters Tuesday.

The 65-foot boat has been out of commission ever since September 29, 2022, and after significant repairs, begin again to offer its regular cruises with Tuesday's launch.

The first cruise headed to one of Captiva Cruises’ popular destinations, Cabbage Key.

The Lady Chadwick now returns to a regular Tuesday/Thursday cruise schedulemoving forward with destinations including Cabbage Key, Useppa Island as well as their dolphin/wildlife cruises.

The Lady Chadwick, and the other vessels in the cruise line's flotilla — Santiva and Playtime — are now making regular trips. Adventure, the line's sailing catamaran, is available for private charters. All are at McCarthy’s Marina, 11401 Andy Rosse Lane on Captiva Island.

