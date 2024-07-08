Fort Myers Beach is rebounding; Taxable values soar post-Ian

Meander around the roads in Fort Myers Beach and one thing is very clear, it’s on the mend after Hurricane Ian roared ashore toppling homes and businesses.

Every structure on the barrier island was impacted by the storm. But things are starting to look and sound quite differently 22 months later.

Margaritaville at the foot of the Matanzas Pass Bridge has opened and there are other big-time projects in the not-so-distant future now that the old Red Coconut RV and the Outrigger properties have been sold. These transactions will represent a big infusion of cash to help fuel the local government.

Lee County Property Appraiser

According to a report from the Lee County Property Appraiser’s Office, the value of land and property on Fort Myers Beach is estimated to be $5.3 billion. That’s a 48 percent increase over the preliminary figures from last year’s tax rolls.

That growth is unmatched compared to other municipalities in Lee County. County-wide there was a 6 percent increase.

“Big changes there on the beach,” said Lee County’s Property Appraiser Matt Caldwell. “...Go up and down the beach, more than a dozen major properties that have changed hands. You've got new prices, you got new sales.”

Even properties that haven’t changed hands are helping to fuel the much needed growth in the Fort Myers Beach tax base.

After Hurricane Ian, the value of homes toppled. Those deemed a total loss or swept out to sea were assessed as little as $10, though property owners did have to pay taxes on land.

While that was a win for property owners doing battle with insurance companies and trying to build back, it significantly impacted the town’s ability to keep running with less tax revenue.

At this time last year, the taxable values of homes and properties on Fort Myers Beach dropped a staggering 42 percent. To keep operating, cuts were made and the state stepped in and gave Fort Myers Beach a $11.9 million bridge loan.

“If you've gone up and down any of our streets, there's really not a street that doesn't either have a house that's been completed or a house that's under construction. So we're really starting to see a lot of our residents get the things that they need to get worked out, worked out and start getting their houses built again,” Dan Allers, mayor Fort Myers Beach, said.

This rebuilding of the beach will continue for years to come and that means the tax base will continue grow. As it stands now, the taxable value properties is still about $2.5 million less than pre-storm.

“So we’re rebounding very well. We hope to be back to where we were at least by next year — pre-storm So all we can do is keep chugging ahead,“ Allers said.

