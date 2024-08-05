Impacts from TS Debby force closure of some Lee County sites; water intrusion reports sought

Lee County Parks & Recreation is assessing sites for damage and impacts from Tropical Storm Debby, which made landfall as Hurricane Debby in Florida’s Big Bend earlier Monday.

Bunche Beach Preserve, Lynn Hall Memorial Park and access No. 4 of Bonita Beach Park are currently closed. Some parking areas along Bonita Beach has also been impacted.

The closures are temporary; park patrons can monitor Lee County social media or www.LeeGov.com for updates.

Lee County Emergency Management continues to monitor the impacts the community experienced Sunday.

Lee County Department of Transportation crews continue working today to ensure roads are clear and drainage continues to flow to the extent that the onshore winds allow. DOT and Solid Waste have staff in the impacted areas to address the extent of the damage and any debris-removal needs.

Natural Resources staff are assessing areas of accumulated rainfall. The Department of Community Development asks that any unincorporated Lee County Residents with water intrusion in their homes send an email to FIRMinfo@leegov.com for assistance with permit requirements and resources.

Residents also can visit www.leegov.com/dcd/BldPermitServ/disaster-recovery for information.

Emergency Management is asking residents in coastal areas and along rivers to be aware of today’s tidal cycles, though onshore winds are expected to subside later today.

All Lee County Transit (LeeTran) routes are fully operational; no detours due to Debby remain in place.

Residents can continue to follow Lee County Public Safety on Facebook at www.facebook.com/LeePublicSafety.

