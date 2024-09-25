Lee County offers Safe Havens and bus service

As Hurricane Helene nears our area, Lee County send out these updates:

No hurricane shelters are open. But two Safe Havens will open at 3 PM Wednesday. Safe Havens are for people who don’t feel secure in their homes and who don’t have a friend or family member to stay with.

Locations are:



North Fort Myers Recreation Center, 2000 North Recreation Park Way, North Fort Myers, FL, 22903

Estero Recreation Center, 9200 Corkscrew Palms Blvd., Estero, FL, 33928

LeeTran will continue to run routes 140, 240, 600, 590, 595 and 60 until 10 p.m. to help people get to Safe Havens.

For non-urgent matters such as closures and sandbag distribution, call 211. For urgent or life-threatening matters, call 911.

