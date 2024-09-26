Counseling is offered during disaster

Counselors are available around the clock to respond to people who may be troubled by the effects of Hurricane Helene. The Disaster Distress Helpline provides confidential counseling, referrals, and other needed supports. Help is available in Spanish as well as many other languages. A videophone option is available for deaf or hard-of-hearing callers.

Reach the Helpline, which is sponsored by Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, at 800-985-5990.

