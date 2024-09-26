Power outages near 123,000 due to Helene from Manatee to Collier; North Fort Myers arena damaged

Molly Capiga / WGCU Damage Thursday in North Fort Myers due to winds from Hurricane Helene's outer bands.

Heavy winds generated by Hurricane Helene's outer bands led to thousands of power outages and some damage across Lee County and other Southwest Florida locations.

Damage was reported Thursday morning to bleachers and other out buildings at the Lee County Posse Arena off Palm Creek Drive in North Fort Myers. Damaging winds generated by Helene were reported in that area around 7 a.m.

At least one home on Palm Creek Drive lost a roof and at least one home on Deal Road reported significant roof damage. Lee County Electric Cooperative trucks were on scene making repairs.

Thousands of power outages were also reported by LCEC and FPL.

There were more than 122,000 reports of power outages across Lee, Collier, Charlotte, Sarasota, Manatee, Glades, Hendry and DeSoto counties going Friday morning.

Current outage numbers by county and provider (updated11 a.m. Sep. 27):

Lee County:

10,900 (FPL)

1,759 (LCEC)

Total: 12,659

Collier County:

13,500 (FPL)

30 (LCEC)

Total: 13,530

Charlotte County:

15,800 (FPL)

Sarasota County:

39,660 (FPL)

Hendry County:

120 (FPL)

0 (LCEC)

Total: 120

Glades County:

120 (FPL)

DeSoto County:

500 (FPL)

Manatee County:

40,270 (FPL)

