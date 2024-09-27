Rescues made: First assessment of Manatee County after Helene

While Hurricane Helene stayed well offshore, its tropical effects have left significant damage up and down the coast.

"We saw devastating damage along our beaches," said Manatee County Public Safety Director Jodie Fiske. "We had significant flooding across the county."

The county reported peak storm surges of between 5 1/2 to 7 feet at various points throughout the area.

Bill Logan, information outreach manager with Manatee County, said emergency operators answered more than a thousand 9-1-1 calls overnight. He also reported that over 300 residents required rescue and evacuation from Anna Maria Island, Palmetto and unincorporated areas of the county.

"Folks have sometimes just not heeded the evacuation orders, and because of that they put themselves in harm's way," said Logan.

Anna Maria, Holmes Beach, Longboat Key and Bradenton beaches' water supply remains suspended until the first-in-teams (FIT) have completed their damage assessment. Manatee County is also working with Bradenton City on water issues.

"City of Bradenton had their drinking water supplies sort of overwashed with saltwater. So, Manatee County is making some of our potable water available to the city to help them out in this time of need. They're also going to be getting some bottled water for residents," he said. "Anna Maria, Holmes Beach, Longboat Key, Bradenton water supplies were all shut off for the storm because of the threat of storm surge and the fact that that could have impacted the pipeline that goes from the mainland over to the island. At this point, those lines have still been shut off until we can get the damage assessed."

Assessment may be hindered due to debris covering roadways, and curious citizens trying to get a look at the damage. Logan requested that people avoid the affected areas post storm and not to be what he called a "disaster tourist."

"We're just asking people right now, as our crews make our way into these affected areas, to give them space. Let the professionals get in there and make the assessments and do what they need to get people safe."

Manatee residents can get updates at the government website or via Facebook.

