211 is now the emergency line for crisis during Hurricane Milton

Knowing what to do, where to go, and who to call during a crisis like a hurricane is mission critical. Activated by Lee County Emergency Management, 211 is now the Emergency Information Hotline for Hurricane Milton.

Here’s what you need to know about 211:

Available 24 hours a day, 211 offers support in both English and Spanish.

Trained volunteers and United Way staff work around the clock, providing real-time information and support.

Before the storm, callers might need immediate assistance with evacuating their homes, finding the nearest open shelter, or getting access to critical medications.

Residents can also visit their county website to find their evacuation zone:



The 211 Community Resource Specialists provide directions to the closest shelter locations, which are regularly updated as conditions change.

They also offer information on transportation options for those unable to drive or without vehicles.

Post-storm, when critical items are needed, such as food or water, United Way coordinates a network of Resiliency Hubs throughout the County to ensure survivors have what they need until services, such as electricity, are restored.

United Way will also mobilize volunteers to begin helping impacted communities with work such as cleaning debris, bringing food to home-bound seniors, and tarping roofs.

Calls are addressed in the order they are received, and specialists are working diligently to address the specific needs of each caller with care in a timely manner. Thank you for your patience as new information becomes available and call volume increases. If you should be placed on hold, please stay on the line and someone will be with you shortly. If you have a life-threatening concern, please call 9-1-1.

To speak with an Emergency Information Hotline Specialist for non-emergency matters, please dial 2-1-1 or 239-433-3900. Connectivity is dependent on Wi-Fi calling settings and mobile carriers. If dialing 2-1-1 does not work from your mobile device, please try 239-433-3900. Call 9-1-1 for urgent or life-threatening matters.

