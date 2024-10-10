Stay off roads in Bonita Springs as city assesses Milton's impact

The city of Bonita Springs along with Lee County Emergency Management urges residents to remain in place this morning, even though Hurricane Milton made landfall north of the county Wednesday night.

Bonita Springs Staff, Lee County Sheriff’s office Community Policing Unit and Bonita Springs Fire Control and Rescue District have begun to assess the damage after the passing Hurricane Milton. Due to sand on the road, Hickory Boulevard is impassible.

Do not drive this morning. There are dangerous, downed powerlines and downed trees. Debris, standing water and other hazards are on roadways. Traffic signals may not be working.

Motorists are reminded to treat intersections without functioning signals or flashing signals with caution.

WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.