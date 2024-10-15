From helicopters to food trucks: the race to feed hurricane victims

In the wake of Hurricane Milton, a dedicated group of volunteers and organizations worked tirelessly to provide meals to affected residents in Tampa and Orlando.

The dirt parking lot in Hammond Field in Fort Myers buzzed with activity. On one side, volunteers unloaded trays of hot meals from minivans. On the other side, two large helicopters took turns transporting thousands of food trays.

When asked what was going on. Artichoke & Company volunteer Riley Gorman explained. “We just are very involved with the community. We are a catering company, so food is kind of how we help,” Gorman said. “Yesterday, we were pulling about 18-hour shifts, and then same thing today. It's 15,000 people a day. We have chicken, rice, veggies, beef. It tastes really good; I tried it myself.”

1 of 10 — 101224aiw milton worldcentralkitchen006.jpg Riley Gorman, center, of Artichoke & Company makes sure meals are ready to be distributed by World Central Kitchen on Friday, Oct. 11, 2024, in Fort Myers. Helicopters took the meals to the Tampa area to help people affected by Hurricane Milton. Amanda Inscore Whittamore / WGCU 2 of 10 — 101224aiw milton worldcentralkitchen004.jpg Helicopter pilot Clem Carfaro and Brian Vannoy of World Central Kitchen load meals made by Artichoke & Company onto a helicopter on Friday, Oct. 11, 2024, in Fort Myers. Helicopters took the meals to the Tampa area to help people affected by Hurricane Milton. Amanda Inscore Whittamore / WGCU 3 of 10 — 101224aiw milton worldcentralkitchen009.jpg World Central Kitchen distributes meals made by Artichoke & Company on Friday, Oct. 11, 2024, after Hurricane Milton passed by the area Wednesday night. Helicopters took the meals to the Tampa area to help people affected by Hurricane Milton. Amanda Inscore Whittamore / WGCU 4 of 10 — 101224aiw milton worldcentralkitchen011.jpg Juan Chacon and Brian Vannoy of World Central Kitchen and helicopter pilot Clem Carfaro load meals made by Artichoke & Company onto a helicopter on Friday, Oct. 11, 2024, in Fort Myers. Helicopters took the meals to the Tampa area to help people affected by Hurricane Milton. Amanda Inscore Whittamore / WGCU 5 of 10 — 101224aiw milton worldcentralkitchen010.jpg Helicopter pilot Clem Carfaro and Brian Vannoy of World Central Kitchen load meals made by Artichoke & Company onto a helicopter on Friday, Oct. 11, 2024, in Fort Myers. Helicopters took the meals to the Tampa area to help people affected by Hurricane Milton. Amanda Inscore Whittamore / WGCU 6 of 10 — 101224aiw milton worldcentralkitchen007.jpg Riley Gorman, center, of Artichoke & Company makes sure meals are ready to be distributed by World Central Kitchen on Friday, Oct. 11, 2024, in Fort Myers. Helicopters took the meals to the Tampa area to help people affected by Hurricane Milton. Amanda Inscore Whittamore / WGCU 7 of 10 — 101224aiw milton worldcentralkitchen008.jpg Artichoke & Company staff delivers meals to the LeeHealth Sports Complex staging area on Friday, Oct. 11, 2024, in Fort Myers. Helicopters then took the meals to the Tampa area to help people affected by Hurricane Milton. Amanda Inscore Whittamore / WGCU 8 of 10 — 101224aiw milton worldcentralkitchen005.jpg A helicopter takes off from the LeeHealth Sports Complex on Friday, Oct. 11, 2024. The helicopter, chartered by World Central Kitchen was taking meals made by Artichoke & Company to those affected by Hurricane Milton in the Tampa area. Amanda Inscore Whittamore / WGCU 9 of 10 — 101224aiw milton worldcentralkitchen003.jpg Helicopter pilot Clem Carfaro and Brian Vannoy of World Central Kitchen load meals made by Artichoke & Company onto a helicopter on Friday, Oct. 11, 2024, in Fort Myers. Helicopters took the meals to the Tampa area to help people affected by Hurricane Milton. Amanda Inscore Whittamore / WGCU 10 of 10 — 101224aiw milton worldcentralkitchen001.jpg Helicopter pilot Clem Carfaro and Brian Vannoy of World Central Kitchen carry meals made by Artichoke & Company to a helicopter on Friday, Oct. 11, 2024, in Fort Myers. Helicopters took the meals to the Tampa area to help people affected by Hurricane Milton. Amanda Inscore Whittamore / WGCU

Meanwhile, Southwest Floridian Lauren McCraney from World Central Kitchen detailed their efforts to deliver assistance. “We deployed seven food trucks, and we've got 22 out today. Our goal is to get the food to the people who need It, as fast as they need it, which is immediate,” she said.

The helicopters were instrumental in transporting over 7,000 meals from Hammond Stadium in Fort Myers to residents in Orlando and Tampa, highlighting the urgent need for food in the region.

As the community rebuilt, the efforts extended beyond just providing meals; they aimed to foster a sense of solidarity among residents. McCraney reflected on her journey with World Central Kitchen, saying, “I joined World Central Kitchen after Hurricane Ian, and I'm now a part of their response corps two years later. So of course, I'm coming to Fort Myers, right? This is where I began, and this is my community, and I wanted to be here to support my community.”

