immigration for news show

A protest of Florida immigration law was held in downtown Fort Myers on Thursday. ( Guy Cicinelli / Special to WGCU)
There were protests across Florida Thursday as part of a nationwide general strike among Latinos and their allies dubbed “Un Día Sin Inmigrantes” — A Day Without Immigrants — included a large protest march through downtown Fort Myers. A large gathering of Latino workers gathered at the intersection of 41 and Boy Scout later in the afternoon. (Andrea Melendez/WGCU)
Oscar Esteban, 25, and his brother, Junior Esteban, 18, stand on their truck while participating in the protest. There were protests across Florida Thursday as part of a nationwide general strike among Latinos and their allies dubbed “Un Día Sin Inmigrantes” — A Day Without Immigrants — included a large protest march through downtown Fort Myers. A large gathering of Latino workers gathered at the intersection of 41 and Boy Scout later in the afternoon. (Andrea Melendez/WGCU)
A massive march and rally was held June 28, 2023, beginning at Centennial Park, marching through downtown Fort Myers, along Palm Beach Blvd to El Nuevo Maguey a restaurant on Palm Beach Blvd. From June 28th to July 5th the immigrant community of Florida have entered into a work stoppage to protest the now law SB 1718. The marched to demonstrate their value to the economy. (Andrea Melendez / WGCU)
Sisters, Stephanie and Belen Murillo of Immokalee stand with their mother, Araceli Ramirez who held a sign that said "Still Undocumented Still Unafraid". A massive march and rally was held June 28, 2023, beginning at Centennial Park, marching through downtown Fort Myers, along Palm Beach Blvd to El Nuevo Maguey a restaurant on Palm Beach Blvd. From June 28th to July 5th the immigrant community of Florida have entered into a work stoppage to protest the now law SB 1718. The marched to demonstrate their value to the economy. (Andrea Melendez / WGCU)
Anjali Sales, Immokalee, carried a sign during the protest march. A massive march and rally was held June 28, 2023, beginning at Centennial Park, marching through downtown Fort Myers, along Palm Beach Blvd to El Nuevo Maguey a restaurant on Palm Beach Blvd. From June 28th to July 5th the immigrant community of Florida have entered into a work stoppage to protest the now law SB 1718. The marched to demonstrate their value to the economy. (Andrea Melendez / WGCU)
Dagon Flores and Marvin Agular led the march. A massive march and rally was held June 28, 2023, beginning at Centennial Park, marching through downtown Fort Myers, along Palm Beach Blvd to El Nuevo Maguey a restaurant on Palm Beach Blvd. From June 28th to July 5th the immigrant community of Florida have entered into a work stoppage to protest the now law SB 1718. The marched to demonstrate their value to the economy. (Andrea Melendez / WGCU)
Anjali Sales, Immokalee, bows her head as a prayer was said before the protesters headed out. A massive march and rally was held June 28, 2023, beginning at Centennial Park, marching through downtown Fort Myers, along Palm Beach Blvd to El Nuevo Maguey a restaurant on Palm Beach Blvd. From June 28th to July 5th the immigrant community of Florida have entered into a work stoppage to protest the now law SB 1718. The marched to demonstrate their value to the economy. (Andrea Melendez / WGCU)
A protester waving a pride flag with the Florida State Seal joined hundreds of people, including immigrants rights and abortion rights groups and members of the LGBTQ community from across the state in a rally and march, Monday, May 1, 2023, in Orlando, Fla. Parents of transgender children filed a lawsuit challenging restrictions on gender care, and U.S. District Judge Robert Hinkle last month blocked a ban on the use of puberty blockers and hormones to treat children diagnosed with gender dysphoria, calling the prohibition “an exercise in politics, not good medicine.” The state is appealing Hinkle’s ruling. The lawsuit was revised Friday to add several adults as plaintiffs (John Raoux / AP file)
