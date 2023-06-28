immigration for news show

WGCUEssentialWorkersMarch06282023AM

Sisters, Stephanie and Belen Murillo of Immokalee stand with their mother, Araceli Ramirez who held a sign that said "Still Undocumented Still Unafraid". A massive march and rally was held June 28, 2023, beginning at Centennial Park, marching through downtown Fort Myers, along Palm Beach Blvd to El Nuevo Maguey a restaurant on Palm Beach Blvd. From June 28th to July 5th the immigrant community of Florida have entered into a work stoppage to protest the now law SB 1718. The marched to demonstrate their value to the economy. (Andrea Melendez / WGCU)