U.S. Coast Guard crews searching for four people boating off Venice

Crews from the United States Coast Guard in St. Petersburg Along with partner agency crews were searching Sunday afternoon for four people boating off Venice.

The four were reported to be aboard a 25ft center console boat, approximately 30 miles off Venice, and were overdue after launching from Venice Inlet, Saturday morning.

The Coast Guard asks that anyone with any information contact Sector St. Pete at 866-881-1392

