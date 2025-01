Just 65 years ago, North Port was called home by 21 individuals. Today, it is the second fastest-growing city in the United States.North Port is one of the largest cities in Florida with a land area of 104.1 square miles. This has facilitated its speedy growth. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, North Port’s population in July 2023 was 88,934. That is an 18.9% increase from April 2020 and a 55% increase from 2010.