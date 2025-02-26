Lee Ann Anderson/Fresh Take Florida

A social media showdown is unfolding in Florida, as a federal judge in Tallahassee considers whether to block a new Florida law championed by Gov. Ron DeSantis that bans social media for young teens.U.S. District Judge Mark Walker is expected to hear oral arguments Friday in his courtroom from lawyers representing technology companies and the state's attorney general. The sides are battling over a request for a preliminary injunction that would further block the new law from taking effect. It wasn't clear when he might rule.