How to Enter:

Pledge any amount during the Pledge to Cruise the River Seine Sweepstakes (the “Contest”) from August 19, 2024, through December 13, 2024, for an automatic entry.

No purchase or contribution is necessary to participate in the Contest. To enter the Contest without a pledge, in person at WGCU Public Media, online at WGCU.org, or click here, or send a 3 x 5 card with full name, address, phone number, email address, and the words “Cruising the Seine,” to WGCU Sweepstakes c/o WGCU Membership, 10501 FGCU Boulevard South, Fort Myers, FL 33955. Mail-in cards must be received by December 19, 2024, at 5:00 pm ET to participate in the drawing. Sustaining Members are automatically entered.

Sustaining members and pledge contributors who do not want to participate in the Contest may contact WGCU Membership at memberservices@wgcu.org or 239-590-2361 to be removed from the drawing.

Eligibility:

Unless otherwise specified, the Contest is open to all who are 18 years of age or older (unless otherwise indicated) and who legally reside in the United States and are either permanent or seasonal residents of the State of Florida. Faculty and staff of Florida Gulf Coast University, the Florida Gulf Coast University Foundation, Inc. employees, and their family members are excluded from the contest and not eligible to win.

Contest Information:

The Florida Gulf Coast University Foundation, Inc. (the “Foundation”) is the organization sponsoring this Contest. The Foundation is a 501(c)(3) organization and the principal place of business for the Foundation is 10501 FGCU Blvd. S., Fort Myers, FL 33965. The Contest will be conducted in accordance with the requirements set forth in the Florida Statutes. The prize to be awarded has been donated to the Foundation. No Foundation funds have been used to purchase any of the prizes to be awarded (if applicable.) NO PURCHASE, PAYMENT, OR DONATION IS NECESSARY TO ENTER OR TO WIN. A PURCHASE, PAYMENT, OR DONATION WILL NOT IMPROVE YOUR WINNING CHANCES. ALL FEDERAL, STATE, LOCAL AND MUNICIPAL LAWS AND REGULATIONS APPLY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED.

Prize Information:

The Prize to be awarded is one (1) person and guest, Cruising the Seine, plus Paris & London – 7/17/2025 to 7/28/2025, price starts at $7,790pp . Inclusions: TAUCK EXCLUSIVE – Private dinner (with music) at Chateau du Tallis, after-hours visit to the Churchill War Rooms in London, and early opening visit to artist Claude Monet’s house and gardens in Giverny. TAUCK VALUE INCLUDES: All gratuities to ship staff, drivers, local guides, Tauck Directors and Tauck Cruise Director. All private Tauck shore excursions and distinctive inclusions – $5,588 value! Two nights in London at grand and gracious Rosewood London, near Covent Garden.

Participants and winners must waive all claims of liability against Florida Gulf Coast University Board of Trustees, its members and affiliates, and Florida Gulf Coast University Foundation for any personal loss that may occur from participation in this contest or during the use of a prize. If the participant provides any misinformation about their identity when entering the contest, the listener shall be legally ineligible to participate in any future Contest conducted by the Florida Gulf Coast University Foundation.

There are no substitutions, transfers, or cash equivalent for prizes, except that the Contest Sponsor may, at its sole discretion, substitute prizes of comparable value or cash. The prizes are expressly limited to the item(s) listed in the rules of the Contest and do not include taxes, gratuities, other expenses, or vehicle tags.

The value of the prize received by the winner in a drawing is included in the winner’s gross income. All winners will receive a 1099-MISC form, and all prizes valued over $600 will be reported to the IRS.

Payments of all federal, state, and local taxes are the sole responsibility of the Winner.

To reject a prize, the Winner may write to the Foundation via email at memberservices@wgcu.org or WGCU Sweepstakes, Attn: WGCU Membership, 10501 FGCU Boulevard South, Fort Myers, FL 33965, to indicate they do not want the prize offered.

All winners must present a valid ID when picking up their prize. Prizes can be picked up Monday through Friday from 8:30 am to 4:30 pm. All prizes, unless specified, must be picked up at the Myra Janco Daniels Public Media Center, located at 10501 FGCU Boulevard South, Fort Myers, FL 33965. Florida Gulf Coast University Foundation is not responsible for entries not received due to internet, mail, or telephone access issues.

Selection of Winner: