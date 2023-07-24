Martha Bireda, Ph.D.

The seventy-fifth birthday is referred to as a “milestone birthday”. One has lived three-quarters of a century. My “diamond jubilee” was marred however by several events. First, we were deep into the COVID 19 pandemic; a time of physical isolation, protecting oneself and others possibly from the virus, not a time for a celebration of family and friends. It was actually a time of great uncertainty and fear.

Some twenty-three days later, on May 25, 2020, George Floyd’s killing by a policeman altered American society. A real racial reckoning had begun which included protests not only across America but the global society as well.

These events initiated my life review, as described by Erik Erickson which would lead me to understand and evaluate my life in terms of “Ego Integrity or Despair. This life review has brought me to writing these essays. As I contemplated the accomplishments and successes of my life, I have had a good life. I have earned four degrees, owned my own consulting business, loved my work, traveled to much of the world, and have two very successful adult children.

On September 28, 2022, my little town of Punta Gorda was the center of the eye of Hurricane Ian, which changed all of our lives, including mind to a great degree. The museum of which I am director needs extensive work to be repaired, I am writing this from my hotel room as my home suffered extensive damage as well. This space, like that which came with the pandemic is giving me an opportunity to continue my life review, to look deeply into my past, to explore the beliefs and values who I am today.

As I review my first twenty years of life growing up in a Jim Crow system, I realize my accomplishments and successes are the result of beliefs, values, and expectations learned as a “colored girl”. These essays being written as I sit in a hotel room, living in the “space” provided by nature this time, are a collection of those experiences and lessons. While I learned these specific lessons because of my status in America’s racial hierarchy, they are human lessons that can serve to empower any and all who believe they are more valuable and worthy than others believe them to be.