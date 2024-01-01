Matching Gifts
Did you know that more than 26 million people work for companies with employee matching gift programs? You might too! Learn more about your employer’s matching gift programs by entering the company’s name in the below search box.
If you volunteer with us, your employer may also provide us with a grant to recognize your ongoing support.
MATCHING GIFT FAQs
What are employee matching gift programs?
Employee matching gift programs are corporate giving programs in which the company matches donations made by employees to eligible nonprofit organizations. It's an easy way to double your contribution to us!
What are volunteer grant programs?
Volunteer grant programs are corporate giving programs in which companies provide monetary donations to organizations where their employees volunteer regularly. If you volunteer with us, it's an easy way to provide us with additional financial support!
How do I request a matching gift or volunteer grant?
Requesting a matching gift or volunteer grant is normally a five-minute process which must be initiated by the donor/volunteer. You can do this by filling out and submitting a paper match form provided by your employer or through an electronic submission process. Please search our database for company specific information.
How is this information obtained?
We partner with a company called Double the Donation. If you see anything that should be changed, please email Double the Donation's team at data@doublethedonation.com
What if I still have questions?
For questions regarding your company's programs, please contact your employer's HR or community giving department. Much of the necessary information is also available on your company intranet. For questions regarding submitting a matching gift or volunteer grant request to us, please contact us using the information below.
OTHER WAYS TO GIVE
Bequest
Stocks
Donor Advised Funds
IRA Charitable Distribution
Gifts of Cash
A gift of cash is a simple and easy way for you to make a gift. You will receive a charitable tax deduction that will provide you with savings on this year’s tax return.
Wire Transfer or ACH
For information on a gift via a wire transfer or ACH for the benefit of WGCU through Florida Gulf Coast University Foundation, Inc.
Gifts of Retirement Funds
A gift of your retirement assets, such as a gift from your IRA, 401k, 403b, pension, or other tax-deferred plan, is an excellent way to make a gift. By making a gift of your retirement assets, you will help further our work.
Gifts of Insurance
A gift of your life insurance policy is an excellent way to make a gift to us. If your life insurance policy is no longer needed or will no longer benefit your survivors consider making a gift and help further our mission.
Charitable Gift Annuities
A charitable gift annuity is a gift made to our organization that can provide you with a secure source of fixed payments for life. Use the FGCU Planned Giving Calculator to see the benefits of a charitable gift annuity.