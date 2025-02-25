Michelle DeMarco/Florida Trident
Florida’s public records laws, at one time nationally hailed as a model for government transparency and openness, are once again the target of multiple legislative efforts to restrict public access to key information.Prominent among the bills are those which would curtail the public’s right to know personal information such as home addresses of certain officials elected to represent Floridians, the folks who regulate the state’s judges, and even medical examiners.