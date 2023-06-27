20 Images
Mother of 6 becomes homeowner through Habitat for Humanity
Habitat for Humanity of Lee and Hendry Counties, in partnership with Coca-Cola Beverages Florida, held a ceremony in Fort Myers Tuesday to welcome Christie Sowell and her family to their new four-bedroom home.
WGCUHabitatHome06272023AM
Grandma, Brenda Sowell, kisses her grandson's arm as Christie Sowell holds her one year old son, Tayson Simons.
WGCUHabitatHome06272023AM
The street is filling full of homes as the first home was blessed today.
WGCUHabitatHome06272023AM
Christie Sowell and a few of her older kids, Shania Church, 22, (right), Kiari Church, 15,(center) and David church 16, during the ceremony.
WGCUHabitatHome06272023AM
Kiari Church, 15, bows their head as the blessing was given.
WGCUHabitatHome06272023AM
A friend sang a song for Christie and her family
WGCUHabitatHome06272023AM
Christie Sowell was all smiles.
WGCUHabitatHome06272023AM
Christie Sowell hugs her friend who came to sing a song and celebrate her move in day.
WGCUHabitatHome06272023AM
"A Key" Christie Sowell exclaimed as she opened gifts from Coca-Cola Beverages Florida, LLC. They were a big contributor to this build. Jack Palmorn, Territory General Manager for Fort Myers presented her with the key as well as other gifts.
WGCUHabitatHome06272023AM
WGCUHabitatHome06272023AM
Christie Sowell talks to one of the workers who came over to congratulate her. He was working on a neighboring home.
WGCUHabitatHome06272023AM
Shania Church22, looks at the closet, as Kiari church,15, Teyson Simons, 1, run around the room.
WGCUHabitatHome06272023AM
Cameron Church, 10, was in awe of his room.
WGCUHabitatHome06272023AM
Christie Sowell goes through some of the gifts from Coca-Cola Beverages Florida, LLC. They were a big contributor to this build. Jack Palmorn, Territory General Manager for Fort Myers presented her with the gifts.
WGCUHabitatHome06272023AM
One-year-old Teyson Simons checks out some of the Coca-Cola swag. His mom Christie Sowell looks on.
WGCUHabitatHome06272023AM
Christie Sowell talks about her experience working with Habitat for Humanity to make her home dream a reality.
WGCUHabitatHome06272023AM
WGCUHabitatHome06272023AM
WGCUHabitatHome06272023AM
Christie Sowell talks about her experience working with Habitat for Humanity to make her home dream a reality. June 27, 2023, Habitat for Humanity held a home dedication ceremony at its Onward Street, neighborhood, marking the first completed home of its new affordable housing development in Fort Myers.
WGCUHabitatHome06272023AM
This is Christie Sowell's new home.
WGCUHabitatHome06272023AM
Christie Sowell gets a ceremonial key to her home from Coca-Cola Beverages Florida, LLC's, Jack Palmorn, Territory General Manager for Fort Myers. He presented her with the gifts and Coca-Cola was a big contributor in this build.
