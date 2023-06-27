Mother of 6 becomes homeowner through Habitat for Humanity

WGCUHabitatHome06272023AM

“A Key” Christie Sowell exclaimed as she opened gifts from Coca-Cola Beverages Florida, LLC. They were a big contributor to this build. Jack Palmorn, Territory General Manager for Fort Myers presented her with the key as well as other gifts. June 27, 2023, Habitat for Humanity held a home dedication ceremony at its Onward Street neighborhood marking the first completed home of its new affordable housing development in Fort Myers. The family was welcomed home and celebrated their journey to homeownership. Situated between McCormick St. and Prospect Ave., the 6-acre Habitat HOA community will feature 29 single-family homes once completed. (Andrea Melendez/WGCU)