Naples Botanical Gardens prescribed fire
The Naples Botanical Gardens prescribed fire
Naples Botanical Prescribed Burn 12_19_23-7.jpg
Naples Botanical Garden’s Natural Resources Director Eric Foht. (John Eder)
Naples Botanical Prescribed Burn 12_19_23-6.jpg
Florida habitats depend on fire. There are plants that won't bloom or seed until they've been touched by a flame, for example. Fire also regulates biodiversity. The debris accumulation and heavy overgrowth of plants such as saw palmetto make it impossible for grasses and wildflowers to grow. The Naples Botanical Gardens depends on prescribed fire to help these types of plants.
Naples Botanical Prescribed Burn 12_19_23-2.jpg
(John Eder)
Naples Botanical Prescribed Burn 12_19_23-4.jpg
Thaddeus Penfield, a certified burn manager, snaps shots of the prescribed burn Tuesday. The Gardens contracts with him for prescribed burns. (John Eder)
Naples Botanical Prescribed Burn 12_19_23-3.jpg
A prescribed fire expert sets fire at the Naples Botanical Gardens Tuesday. Florida habitats depend on fire. There are plants that won’t bloom or seed until they’ve been touched by a flame, for example. Fire also regulates biodiversity. The debris accumulation and heavy overgrowth of plants such as saw palmetto make it impossible for grasses and wildflowers to grow. The Naples Botanical Gardens depends on prescribed fire to help these types of plants. (John Eder)
Naples Botanical Prescribed Burn 12_19_23-5.jpg
(John Eder)
Naples Botanical Prescribed Burn 12_19_23-1.jpg
(John Eder)
