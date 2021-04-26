Naples Botanical Gardens prescribed fire

Naples Botanical Prescribed Burn 12_19_23-3.jpg

A prescribed fire expert sets fire at the Naples Botanical Gardens Tuesday. Florida habitats depend on fire. There are plants that won’t bloom or seed until they’ve been touched by a flame, for example. Fire also regulates biodiversity. The debris accumulation and heavy overgrowth of plants such as saw palmetto make it impossible for grasses and wildflowers to grow. The Naples Botanical Gardens depends on prescribed fire to help these types of plants. (John Eder)