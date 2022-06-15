Health News June 15, 2022

The Centers of Disease Control announced this week people planning to fly to the United States no longer have to show a negative Covid-19 test. It became effective on June 12. The CDC said in a press release that this requirement was withdrawn because the pandemic has now shifted to a new phase, due to the widespread use of highly effective COVID-19 vaccines and high rates of immunity. The CDC will reassess the decision in 90 days and could reinstate it if there’s a new COVID variant of concern.

On Monday, June 20th, the department of health will be offering free COVID-19 testing for Immokalee residents at the Immokalee community park from 9 am to 4 pm. Appointments are not necessary. On-the-go testing will be offered to Collier County residents. For more information on free COVID-19 testing locations go to healthcareswfl.org.

If you have a SnoreStop nasal spray, you’ll want to double check the label. Green Pharmaceuticals Inc is issuing a voluntary recall of the nasal spray that helps reduce symptoms of snoring because testing by the US Food and Drug Administration found that the product contained microbial contamination. This microorganism is rarely associated with human illness but it can be dangerous for immunocompromised patients because it could result in severe or life-threatening events. The affected SnoreStop NasoSpray lot numbers include the following: 2372/21222. The manufacturer, Green Pharmaceuticals, has not received any reports of adverse events related to this recalled lot.