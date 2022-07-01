Health News July 1, 2022

The Food and Drug Administration has issued a marketing denial order to Juul, telling the company to remove its e-cigarettes from the U.S. marketplace, according to the Associated Press. The decision applies to all of their products currently marketed in this country. Juul accounts for a large portion of the U.S. e-cigarette market. The FDA's denial could signal a dramatic shift in how regulators view e-cigarettes.

Publix is not offering the COVID-19 vaccine to children younger than 5. The supermarket chain with 1,288 stores in seven southern states was instrumental in distributing the vaccine when it was initially released. Their website indicates they are currently offering the vaccine to adults and children 5 and older. According to the Associated Press, The Florida-based grocery store chain told the Tampa Bay Times that it won’t offer the vaccine to young children at this time, but did not give an explanation.

Flu cases in Florida are steadily declining, but remain much higher than usual for this time of year in parts of the state. According to WUSF, flu season usually ends by May. Christopher Tittel with the Department of Health in Manatee County suspects the increase is from summer travel and people taking fewer precautions against the spread of COVID which also helps battle the flu.

