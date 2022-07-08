Health News July 8, 2022

The Biden administration is trying to help foreign makers of baby formula keep their products on the U.S. market for the long term. The U.S. has tried to boost supply of baby formula after regulators in February closed a Michigan plant run by Abbott, the largest domestic manufacturer of baby formula, over safety concerns.

The Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday announced plans to help overseas producers that have sent supplies to the United States secure long-term authorization to market their formula in the U.S. The agency will help producers temporarily selling in the U.S. to meet existing regulatory requirements. This will provide consumers with more choices and make supplies more resilient against current and future shortages.

On Tuesday, the Food and Drug Administration temporarily suspended an order issued last month banning Juul cigarettes. The agency said on Twitter that the stay temporarily suspends the marketing denial order while it conducts further review. The FDA issued the initial order banning Juul sales on June 23. A day later, a federal appeals court temporarily blocked the government ban. On Tuesday, the FDA said it has determined there are scientific issues unique to the Juul application that warrant additional review.

