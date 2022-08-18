On demand public transit coming to Lehigh Acres

A new way to use public transportation is coming to Lehigh Acres. LeeTran's ULTRA On-Demand service will expand to the central part of Lehigh Acres, likely starting sometime this fall.

Lee County commissioners have approved spending $260,000 to match the same amount from the state of Florida.

The program will supplement LeeTran bus route 515. The on-demand program allows people to get a minivan to take them anywhere in the central part of the community.

Once launched, the service will be available seven days a week from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Passengers will be able to use the Uber app or make ride requests or via telephone at 239-533-8726.

The exact launch date will be announced later this year. The anticipated month in which it will start is November.

The cost will start at $1.50 per trip.

LeeTran's ULTRA On-Demand service currently extends through the Bonita Springs region.

