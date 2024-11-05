Fort Myers Beach waterfront parks to undergo restoration

The Lee Board of County Commissioners voted to award a contract for the design the restoration of two waterfront parks on Fort Myers Beach that were heavily damaged by Hurricane Ian in 2022.

The contract with Fort Myers-based Johnson Engineering includes:

Bowditch Point Regional Park:

A four-building complex with concessions, restrooms, and maintenance facilities picnic areas trails boat dock public parking lot



Crescent Beach Park:

shade structures a variety of ground coverings, including natural beach sand ADA-compliant boardwalk modular restrooms landscaping



The $2.5 million design and permitting phase is expected to be complete in 12 to 18 months.

The project will be funded through several sources, including the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s Disaster Relief Fund and the Florida Department of Emergency Management’s Legislative Appropriations Program.