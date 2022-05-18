Jessica Meszaros
Jessica Meszaros is a reporter and host of Morning Edition at WUSF Public Media, and former reporter and host of All Things Considered for WGCU News.
She was a multimedia reporter for Miami’s public radio station, WLRN Radio, for more than two years.
In the summer of 2013, Jessica interned for NPR's All Things Considered in Washington D.C. She has a background in newspaper reporting from her summer 2014 internship with the Sun-Sentinel in South Florida.
Jessica graduated from Florida International University with a bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from the Honors College.
-
Experts explain how to get your property ready for strong storms. They share some tips on maintaining landscapes and trees.
-
Based more than 60 years of red tide data, one researcher thinks the toxic blooms are lasting longer and that climate change may exacerbate the occurrences.
-
A recent analysis indicated it’s no coincidence the Southeast has among the highest electricity bills in the country, and the lowest investment in energy efficiency.
-
The state wants permission to use 50,000 pounds of clothianidin on citrus, including oranges, tangerines, lemons, limes and grapefruits, from now through the end of October.
-
One activist would like the Harmful Algal Bloom Task Force to analyze whether Florida's nutrient regulatory mechanisms are working, saying there could be something inherently wrong with them, or they're not being enforced by government agencies as designed.
-
Being designated as "scenic" would add Little Manatee River to the National Park Service’s Wild and Scenic River System for conservation.
-
This past week, high concentrations of red tide only went as far north as Pinellas County. But this week, those levels have been detected all the way up in the Panhandle.
-
Stakeholders across Florida will soon be brought together as part of a new climate health disparity survey.
-
More frequent and localized Karenia brevis testing, plus a one-stop shop for all the latest red tide information are just some of the gaps Florida needs to fill when it comes to the toxic algae blooms, according to a recent study.
-
Tampa again experienced a near-record hot July last month, coming in second to July 2020 by just half a degree.