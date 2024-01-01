Planned Giving
Leaving Your Legacy
Whether you want to sustain the award-winning programs that you love or shape the future of public media, your planned gift of any amount will help ensure WGCU’s ability to create and deliver rich programming for the Southwest Florida community to enjoy for years to come.
WGCU Public Media is proud to be part of the Florida Gulf Coast University Foundation.
A number of planned giving programs are available and we encourage you to explore your options. Some planned gifts may offer tax benefits, income for you or your family or estate planning advantages, all while supporting WGCU’s mission. We will work closely, and confidentially, with you and your advisors.
Become a Legacy Society Member
The WGCU Legacy Society honors people who make a provision for WGCU in their wills, establish a life income gift to WGCU, or create an endowment of $25,000 or more for sustainable support of WGCU.
The benefits of being a Legacy Society Member
- Dual membership in the WGCU Legacy Society and FGCU McTarnaghan Legacy Society
- Enroll your children/grandchildren in the WGCU Birthday Club. Each child enrolled will receive a membership packet with stickers, books, bookmarks and more on their birthday. During their birthday month, they will see their name on television as part of the WGCU Birthday Club.
- Enjoy private tours of WGCU Public Media.
- Take advantage of pre-sale opportunities to purchase event tickets before WGCU makes them available to the public.
BEQUEST
Notify your intention to make a bequest to WGCU.
LIFE INCOME GIFT
Establish a charitable Gift Annuity or another type of life income gift with WGCU.
ENDOWMENT
Make on outright gift of $25,000 or more to create an endowment for sustainable support of WGCU