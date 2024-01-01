Leaving Your Legacy

Whether you want to sustain the award-winning programs that you love or shape the future of public media, your planned gift of any amount will help ensure WGCU’s ability to create and deliver rich programming for the Southwest Florida community to enjoy for years to come.

WGCU Public Media is proud to be part of the Florida Gulf Coast University Foundation.

A number of planned giving programs are available and we encourage you to explore your options. Some planned gifts may offer tax benefits, income for you or your family or estate planning advantages, all while supporting WGCU’s mission. We will work closely, and confidentially, with you and your advisors.



Become a Legacy Society Member

The WGCU Legacy Society honors people who make a provision for WGCU in their wills, establish a life income gift to WGCU, or create an endowment of $25,000 or more for sustainable support of WGCU.

The benefits of being a Legacy Society Member