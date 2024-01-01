© 2024 WGCU News
PBS and NPR for Southwest Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Planned Giving

WGCU Public Media has been providing Southwest Florida with the finest in public television and radio programming for over 35 years. This important work has been made possible through the years because of loyal members and supporters like you. You can continue making your area a better place to live, learn and grow by establishing a planned gift to support the future of WGCU.

Leaving Your Legacy

Whether you want to sustain the award-winning programs that you love or shape the future of public media, your planned gift of any amount will help ensure WGCU’s ability to create and deliver rich programming for the Southwest Florida community to enjoy for years to come.

WGCU Public Media is proud to be part of the Florida Gulf Coast University Foundation.

A number of planned giving programs are available and we encourage you to explore your options. Some planned gifts may offer tax benefits, income for you or your family or estate planning advantages, all while supporting WGCU’s mission. We will work closely, and confidentially, with you and your advisors.

Become a Legacy Society Member

The WGCU Legacy Society honors people who make a provision for WGCU in their wills, establish a life income gift to WGCU, or create an endowment of $25,000 or more for sustainable support of WGCU.

The benefits of being a Legacy Society Member

  • Dual membership in the WGCU Legacy Society and FGCU McTarnaghan Legacy Society
  • Enroll your children/grandchildren in the WGCU Birthday Club. Each child enrolled will receive a membership packet with stickers, books, bookmarks and more on their birthday. During their birthday month, they will see their name on television as part of the WGCU Birthday Club.
  • Enjoy private tours of WGCU Public Media.
  • Take advantage of pre-sale opportunities to purchase event tickets before WGCU makes them available to the public.

BEQUEST

Notify your intention to make a bequest to WGCU.

LIFE INCOME GIFT

Establish a charitable Gift Annuity or another type of life income gift with WGCU.

ENDOWMENT

Make on outright gift of $25,000 or more to create an endowment for sustainable support of WGCU

REQUEST PERSONAL ESTATE PLANNING GUIDE

CONTACT US
Please contact us for additional information 
239-590-2514
wgculeadershipcircle@wgcu.org