Clint Smith, How the Word is Passed, A Reckoning With the History of Slavery Across America

This week, we listen back to one of our favorite GCL Book Club conversations of the year. Poet and journalist Clint Smith’s How the Word is Passed, A Reckoning with the History of Slavery Across America, is essential reading.

It was a National Book Award nominee and is on year-end best-of lists from the New York Times to the Washington Post to Amazon.

Author Clint Smith

Also, book critic Janet Somerville outlines some terrific new thrillers.

Janet Somerville, Yours For Probably Always: Martha Gellhorn's Letters of Love & War 1930-1949

The thrillers recommended by Janet Somerville:

Rex Pickett, The Archivist

Lori Rader-Day, Death at Greenway

Rebecca Taylor, The Secret Next Door

Marissa Stapley, Lucky

