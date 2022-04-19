© 2022 WGCU News
PBS and NPR for Southwest Florida
gcl-book-club-artwork.png
GCL Book Club

Clint Smith, How the Word is Passed, A Reckoning With the History of Slavery Across America

Published April 19, 2022 at 1:30 PM EDT
Smith_HowWord_HC (9).jpg

This week, we listen back to one of our favorite GCL Book Club conversations of the year. Poet and journalist Clint Smith’s How the Word is Passed, A Reckoning with the History of Slavery Across America, is essential reading.

It was a National Book Award nominee and is on year-end best-of lists from the New York Times to the Washington Post to Amazon.

Clint Smith Author Photo (Credit Carletta Girma) (6).jpeg
Author Clint Smith

Also, book critic Janet Somerville outlines some terrific new thrillers.

Yours-for-Probably-Always-book-cover.jpg
Janet Somerville, Yours For Probably Always: Martha Gellhorn's Letters of Love & War 1930-1949

The thrillers recommended by Janet Somerville:

29Nov Pickett_The Archivist.jpg
Rex Pickett, The Archivist

29Nov Rader-Day_Death at Greenway.jpg
Lori Rader-Day, Death at Greenway

29Nov Taylor_TheSecretNextDoor.jpg
Rebecca Taylor, The Secret Next Door

29Nov_Stapley_Lucky.jpg
Marissa Stapley, Lucky

