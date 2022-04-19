Grant Ginder, Let's Not Do That Again

In Grant Ginder’s new novel Let’s Not Do That Again Congresswoman Nancy Harrison is in the midst of a campaign for New York Senate. She’d appreciate the cooperation of her adult children but that is apparently not happening. Her son, who once was her fixer, is now passionate about the musical he’s writing about the life of Joan Didion, and less so about his job as a professor at NYU. Her daughter Greta seems to be in a relationship with a French man whose political beliefs are alarmingly extreme. Still, Nancy's campaign steamrolls on. The novel is funny and smart, and will keep you turning pages.

Peter Schottenfels / Author Grant Ginder

