Weike Wang, Joan Is Okay

This time on the Gulf Coast Life Book Club, we hear from author Weike Wang about her new novel Joan Is Okay. Joan is a thirty-something ICU doctor in a busy New York City hospital. She is very successful and satisfied in her career, and utterly devoted to her work. Her parents came to the U.S. from China when she and her brother were young, to give them more opportunity. When their children were established, the parents moved back to China. Now Joan is on her own in New York and doesn’t fit any of the molds she is supposed to. Weike Wang’s novel Joan Is Okay is a funny, surprising portrait of a singular character. She joins us to talk about Joan and writing on the Gulf Coast Life Book Club.

