Players Circle Theater starts a new season with the comedy “Breaking Legs” in the company’s new theater space

Players Circle Theater kicks off a new performance season with Tom Dulack’s mafioso-style comedy “Breaking Legs.” The laughs come hard in fast in this story of an aspiring playwright who turns to an unconventional, and potentially dangerous source to get his play financed.

The show, which runs Oct. 20 – Nov. 12, will mark the company’s inaugural production in its newly renovated new location in the heart of Fort Myers’ McGregor Blvd. corridor. We’ll learn about the new theater space and preview the show in a conversation with Players Circle Theater co-founders Bob Cacioppo and Carrie Lund Cacioppo.

