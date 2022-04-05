We're marking Parkinson's Awareness Month with two people who work with people with the disease, and a man who is living with it

Parkinson’s Disease is a disorder of the central nervous system that affects movement and speech. As it progresses, non-motor symptoms become increasingly common, and depression and anxiety can occur in about a third of people with PD. There are more than 9000 people in Southwest Florida currently living with Parkinson’s Disease.

April is Parkinson’s Awareness Month, so we talk with two people devoted to helping people with the neurodegenerative disease here in Southwest Florida.

Dr. Ramon Gil is a neurologist at the Parkinson’s Treatment Center Of Southwest Florida; and Mary Spremulli is a medical speech-language pathologist and owner of Voice Aerobics Speech Language Therapy in Punta Gorda.

We also talk with one of Mary's clients, a 78-year-old man named Mike Davidson who was diagnosed with Parkinson’s back in 2016.

Click HERE to learn more about the Hope Parkinson Program's Spring 2022 “Speak Easy 4 PD” Workshop.

Other local resources:

Neurochallenge based out of Sarasota

Hope Parkinson Program based out of Cape Coral

The Parkinson's Association of Southwest Florida is located in Naples

World Parkinson Program (WPP) a Canadian-based charity