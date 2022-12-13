We check in with the Naples nonprofit Shy Wolf Sanctuary Education & Experience Center

The Shy Wolf Sanctuary Education & Experience Center in Naples got its start in 1993 when founders Nancy and Kent Smith began taking in animals that were not accepted by government animal services, wildlife rehabilitators, or zoos. Their first rescue was actually a Black Asian Leopard named Moondance.

Shy Wolf became a non profit in 2001 and has grown to be a refuge for all sorts of animals including numerous wolves and wolfdogs, a cougar, and exotic species of fox from across the globe. Its other rescues have included Prairie Dogs, Florida Gopher Tortoises and Sugar Gliders.

In its 30 years Shy Wolf has rescued more than 1260 animals, as well as providing educational experiences to tens of thousands of visitors from around the world from its small property of just a few acres.

We talk with its Executive Director, Deanna Deppen, to learn more about the work they do, how they managed during Hurricane Ian, and their plans to grow — including their fundraising effort to build a hurricane shelter for Southwest Florida pets.

