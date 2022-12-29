© 2022 WGCU News
Encore: Faculty & student researchers from FGCU's Water School spend a week offshore collecting water quality data in the weeks after Hurricane Ian

By WGCU Staff
Published December 29, 2022 at 12:01 PM EST
RV Hogarth - one of the Florida Institute of Oceanography's research vessels.jpg
Dr. James Douglass
/
The research team gathering aboard the W.T. Hogarth - one of Florida Institute of Oceanography's research vessels.
researchers working with water samples aboard the Hogarth.jpg
Dr. James Douglass
/
Dive safety officer Calli Johnson with graduate students Marlin Smith and Cole Tillman preparing sampling vials.

Several weeks after Hurricane Ian made landfall a team of faculty and student researchers from Florida Gulf Coast University’s Water School joined a weeklong, offshore research trip to collect water samples and survey sea beds to better understand the storm’s ecological impact.

The team, which included seven FGCU researchers including two graduate and two undergraduate students, joined researchers from the Florida Institute of Oceanography and the Sanibel-Captiva Conservation Foundation aboard FIO’s 78-foot W.T. Hogarth research vessel.

This trip was part of an ongoing FGCU research effort to collect water quality data along the Southwest Florida coast. Click here to see an album of photos taken by Dr. Douglass during the voyage.

GUESTS:

Dr. James Douglass, Associate Professor of Marine Science in the Department of Marine & Earth Sciences at Florida Gulf Coast University

Matthew “Cole” Tillman, a Marine Ecology Graduate Student at The Water School at FGCU

