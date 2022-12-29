© 2022 WGCU News
PBS and NPR for Southwest Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
gcl-logo-1400x1400.png
Gulf Coast Life

Encore: The Cuban Sandwich: A History in Layers

By WGCU Staff
Published December 29, 2022 at 11:59 AM EST
Cuban sandwich
Mike Kiniry
/
WGCU
The Cuban sandwich Mike Kiniry had for lunch before interviewing the guests for this episode!

If you ask someone from Miami who is really into Cuban sandwiches where they originated they’re very likely to say, Miami, of course! Ask the same question to someone from Tampa and they’ll say, of course it’s Tampa! Over the decades there have even been claims made that what we consider to be the modern Cuban sandwich first showed up in Key West.

Part culinary history, and part Cuban history, the book “The Cuban Sandwich: A History in Layers” traces the delectable sandwich’s path from the late 1800s to its place in modern American cuisine.

We dig into the history of the Cuban sandwich with two of its co-authors, and get an answer to the age-old question: was it Tampa, or Miami, or maybe even Key West, where ‘The’ Cuban sandwich was born in the U.S.?

Guests:

The Cuban Sandwich A History in Layers.jpg

Gulf Coast Life
WGCU Staff
See stories by WGCU Staff