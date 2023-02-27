Is technology the key to the future success of senior care?

Life expectancy in the United States has increased by about 15 years since the 1950s, and right now approximately 10,000 Baby Boomers are turning 65 and that trend will continue until around the year 2030.

According to the U.S Census Bureau, seniors are expected to make up over 20% of the country’s population by that year, and that percentage will be considerably higher here in Florida where 21.3% of the population is already over 65.

This means considerably more seniors are going to require assistance from senior living communities, and there is already a shortage of staff in this country to handle the current levels at existing facilities.

Our guest says technology is going to be the key to making sure the system can handle the growth. Dan Lavender is CEO of Moorings Park in Naples. He was on the Florida Gulf Coast University campus last week to give a presentation to give a talk, as part of the FGCU Provost’s Seminar Series in partnership with the Naples Discussion Group, on the current state and future of senior living.

