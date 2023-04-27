How the Florida Extension Disaster Education Network helps people and communities during a natural disaster like Hurricane Ian

When a disaster like Hurricane Ian occurs, one of the many organizations that responds is called the Florida Extension Disaster Education Network (Florida EDEN). They work year-round developing resources to help Extension educators communicate with their communities about disasters like Hurricane Ian.

Extension educators in Florida are professionals who work for the University of Florida's Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences (UF/IFAS) Extension program. They are responsible for providing educational programs and resources to residents of Florida on a wide range of topics related to agriculture, natural resources, family and consumer sciences, and 4-H youth development.

They work in partnership with local communities to identify and address the specific needs and challenges of each area. They provide training and resources to help individuals and families make informed decisions and adopt best practices that promote sustainability, resilience, and economic development.

Extension educators in Florida also conduct research and engage in outreach activities that help to advance knowledge and promote innovation in their respective fields. They work with farmers, ranchers, and other agricultural producers to develop and implement new technologies and practices that improve productivity, profitability, and environmental sustainability.

Florida EDEN is part of the Extension Disaster Education Network (EDEN). It's a collaborative multi-state effort by Cooperative Extension Services across the country to improve the delivery of services to citizens affected by disasters. EDEN's mission is to reduce the impact of disasters through research-based education.

The Extension Disaster Education Network was created as a direct result of the lessons learned by the land-grant system responding to the catastrophic Mississippi and Missouri river floods of 1993.

We learn about the work Florida EDEN does before, during, and after a storm like Hurricane Ian, as well as throughout the rest of the year.

GUEST:

Dr. Angie Lindsey, Associate Professor in the Department of Family, Youth & Community Sciences at the UF/IFAS Center for Public Issues in Agriculture & Natural Resources.

