Environmental and smart growth planning advocates are raising alarm over new Florida laws

In Florida’s 2023 legislative session, state lawmakers largely maintained Governor Ron DeSantis’ commitment to historic funding levels for Everglades restoration and water resource protection. Still, environmental and smart growth planning advocates are expressing concern over the impact of legislation passed this year they say could undermine environmental spending and that contradicts an executive order issued by DeSantis in January.

In late May, DeSantis signed into law SB540, which takes effect July 1. The measure will require citizens who challenge a local comprehensive plan amendment to pay the legal fees of their opponents if they lose, which will effectively end citizen challenges to questionable development proposals.

Environmental groups are also urging DeSantis to veto an item tucked into the state budget that preempts local governments from changing season fertilizer use restrictions or adopting new ones. Local fertilizer restrictions during the summer rainy season help keep stormwater runoff laden with nitrogen and phosphorus from feeding harmful algal blooms.

We explore the impact of these measures, and others, in a conversation with 1,000 Friends of Florida Director of Policy and Planning Jane West.