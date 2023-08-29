Ways for those impacted by Hurricane Ian to cope with anxiety as Hurricane Idalia moves through the Gulf of Mexico

Oh, no — please, not again — is a sentiment it’s fair to think that many residents of Southwest Florida have been thinking and feeling as Hurricane Idalia made its way north through the Gulf of Mexico and toward the Florida peninsula. While not on the exact same track as Hurricane Ian last September, and doesn't appear to be on a path that will severely impact Southwest Florida, Idalia is coming from the same general direction and revives memories of Hurricane Ian in September of 2022.

We check in with the president and CEO of SalusCare in Fort Myers to talk about some ways to cope with these feelings — especially for people who were traumatized by Hurricane Ian — and stay focused on our mental health and wellbeing in a positive way. We also get some last-minute storm preparation tips, and the very latest on Idalia from the Florida Public Radio Emergency Network.

GUESTS:

Stacey Cook, president and CEO of SalusCare in Fort Myers

David Outerbridge, director of the UF/IFAS Extension Office in Lee County

Megan Borowski, senior meteorologist with the Florida Public Radio Emergency Network

RESOURCES:

Family Support Line: 888-850-SWFL

Disaster Mental Health Resources

UF/IFAS Disaster Preparation Handbook

