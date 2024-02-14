'Life after Parkland: A victim’s dad turns to art and activism' - a Connecticut Public Radio special

On Feb. 14, 2018 — six years ago today — a former student at Marjorie Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida walked into the school and opened fire on students and staff, killing 17 people and injuring 17 others. It was then, and remains today, the deadliest mass shooting at a high school in U.S. history.

To mark the anniversary of that horrific day we're airing a one-hour special from Connecticut Public Radio called ‘Life after Parkland: A victim’s dad turns art to activism.’

Click here to listen to the episode on Connecticut Public Radio's website.

