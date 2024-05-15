Encore: Holding governments accountable through investigative journalism & freedom of information requests

Yesterday on the show we talked with Jimmy Tobias, he’s the investigative reporter whose recent feature story in the Florida Trident shines light on the Florida Wildlife Corridor and the 2021 law that created it, and the systems that are designed to support its creation.

That show reminded me of a show we did back in February of this year with Barbara Peterson, Co-Founder and Executive Director of the Florida Center for Government Accountability — they’re a nonprofit that provides support to investigative journalists, and citizens, when it comes to keeping our government accountable. Peterson has deep knowledge about issues around transparency in government here in Florida. She has more than 25 years of open government law and nonprofit administration experience, including her 20 years at the First Amendment Foundation in Tallahassee. The FCGA publishes the Florida Trident.

So today we revisit that conversation with Barbara, which includes a detailed overview of how public records and open government laws work in Florida, and some information about how everyday citizens can request public records.

